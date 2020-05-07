Maiara bet on a tight green dress to celebrate the 1st year of dating with Fernando Zor. The Maraisa duo made a romantic dinner entitled to fondue on Wednesday (06) and was surprised to win a bouquet of bulky red roses. ‘How much I grew up beside you! As each day has been a stepping stone in the construction of my history ‘,

Mafe completes 1 year! Maiara celebrated the first year of dating with Fernando Zor with a romantic dinner at home on Wednesday (06). The couple held a fondue night entitled to various types of meat and sauces, signed by the restaurant Chalezinho. The Maraisa duo, on the occasion, was surprised by a special gift, similar to that received on Valentine’s Day. The sertaneja won a bouquet of flowers with about 365 red roses, which drew attention for the size of the item. “Thank you for everything, my love! And may another 100 years come by your side! I love you!”, Highlighted the singer.

Maiara bets on glued dress for dating dinner

Maiara caprichou in the look to celebrate 1 year of dating. After wearing pajamas for a surprise breakfast, the countryman bet on an elegant look. The muse chose a tight green leather dress, which enhanced the curves. To top it off, she wore a black boot and braided her hair bangs in a glam hairstyle.

Maiara highlights maturity by dating with Fernando Zor

Maiara declared herself to Fernando Zor when she published a photo with a bouquet of flowers. In the legend of the record, the sertaneja highlighted the maturity and the importance of dating. “1 year that seems like a lifetime. How much I grew up with you! How each day has been a stepping stone in the construction of my history … How important your participation in making my dreams come true. I don’t know how to live without you. You are making me something better “, he pointed out.

Maiara vented her criticism about her relationship with Fernando Zor

Maiara made an outburst on social networks about criticism for her relationship with Fernando Zor. The artist highlighted the desire to live this feeling to the fullest “Many will say that I am this or that, but I cannot deny my excitement for having found the great love of my life. And if tomorrow none of that is … Who will say that I lived wrong? If it makes me happy, the important thing is that I lived fully, surrendered and without fear. The most complete happiness I could ever feel! “, he shot.

Maiara talks about the importance of Fernando Zor’s love in crisis

Maiara commented on the couple’s union in times of crisis and instability due to the coronavirus, since they are trying to take social isolation lightly. “In times of crisis, it seems that we are being tested squarely. It is time to believe in him. A lot of patience, companionship and a lot of creativity to not let the flame of passion go out. Following in love always and united! Here the climate is of a lot of harmony, peace and love “, he warned.

(By Ana Clara Xavier)

