Fernando was spotted by his girlfriend, Maiara, while cooking after the live with the duo, Sorocaba, at dawn on Sunday (19). In black underwear and shirt, the countryman was preparing a pasta when it was filmed by Maraisa's twin. However, the artist censored the video with a prohibited stripe for minors under 18. 'Beautiful thing about this and still cooking', praised Maiara

Maiara caught her boyfriend, Fernando, preparing dinner after the live with the duo, Sorocaba, at dawn on Sunday (19). However, the unusual look for cooking – the same one chosen by him in the celebration of the 11 months of dating with the countryman – made Maraisa’s sister censor the video posted on Instagram. The singer appeared in a shirt and black underwear while cooking a noodle. “Beautiful thing and still cooking”, wrote the singer.

Maiara provokes Fernando with game in app: ‘Ridiculous’

Maiara and Maraisa took part in a challenge at Tik Tok: the game “Eu Nunca”. The twins confessed to having stayed with an ex-boyfriend’s friend and even claimed to have dated 2 men at the same time. The two said they never kissed more than 3 people in one night. Maraisa said she had already used a fake profile to stalk a person, as well as having a bad drink. Maiara, at the same time, denied both questions. “High revelations,” pointed out the sisters. Then, Fernando’s girlfriend teased the singer by commenting on one of his responses: “People are asking me here on the direct how do you go about dating 2 at the same time”. “Wow, Maiara! How ridiculous. Really. How do you do it, old man? Wow … Burning [o meu filme] violently, “replied Fernando, amusing his girlfriend, who prepared a surprise lunch for him during social isolation.

Singer is caught in a bikini by Fernando and the singer’s mother comments: ‘In love’

Completing the voluntary quarantine because of Covid-19 – a disease contracted by more than 38 thousand Brazilians – on the farm, Maiara has shared some moments with her boyfriend. The singer posed in a bikini to her boyfriend and Fernando’s look was a reason for comment from the artist’s mother, Almira. “Fernando drooling my daughter! Just a little man in love,” he wrote, and added: “Take good care of her, you will not find someone better than her”. The day before, Maiara caught the attention of fans by showing her body in a navy print bikini.

Fernando appears hungover after Jorge and Mateus live

One of the moments shared by Maiara was the result of the night packed by Jorge and Mateus’ live, broadcast by Yoube. On Instagram, the singer showed how the artist woke up after drinking drinks while enjoying the virtual show. “Guess what happened? The gift he left on my bed … He threw up everything, people”. In the comments, Fernando was amused and minimized the situation. “Who never?” Wrote the sertanejo.

