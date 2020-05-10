Maraisa’s duo participated in the live of her boyfriend, Fernando Zor. The singer, Sorocaba’s partner on the stage, was photographed with the redhead in an atmosphere of romance and, on social media, she did not hide her desire to go up to the altar. ‘I’m still hoping to get married before my sister’, captioned Maiara. Famous friends did not hide the crowd in the comments.

Maiara, a pair from Maraisa, was present on the live of her boyfriend, Fernando Zor. The singer performed on Youtube video transmission with Sorocaba on Saturday night (10). After the performance, the redhead shared several records of the couple made during the show. In one of them, he did not hide his desire to go up to the altar with his boyfriend, with whom he completed a year of relationship this week. “I’m still hoping to get married before my sister Maraisa! Let us pray,” he wrote. Already in a photo of, delivered a curious detail of the relationship. Find out more below!

Maiara points out detail in kiss photo

In Instagram Stories, the interpreter of “Nem Tchum” even showed a photo in which she gave her boyfriend a tongue kiss. “Am I hot ?, he asked, in an amused tone. Then, Maraisa’s twin shared another record and admitted that the post belonged to her boyfriend:” I’m kidding, I’m kidding. You are the hottest of the relationship “. Check out the clicks below!

Couple launches project together: ‘In love’

In addition to boyfriends, Maiara and Fernando also

launched as working partners with the duo MAFE, a virtual project in which they demonstrate their affinities in music. In a recent interview with Purepeople, they detailed the news. “We are two passionate about music, we talk, breathe music 24 hours a day, and we are always thinking about different things and projects, but always linked to our art,” said the countryman.

‘Incredible sensitivity’, says Maiara about boyfriend

The couple also highlighted the qualities of each as a professional. She dedicates 110% to what she does, is not afraid of challenges and new projects. She is a little anxious (laughs), but this helps a lot to break barriers and also motivates me even more, she is incredible “, indicated Fernando. The redhead, in turn, praised:” Fernando is a genius (laughs), has an incredible sensitivity and is super attentive to what he proposes to do. He does everything with a lot of love and it shows in all his projects. He is versatile and has a talent for music that was born with him and he knew how to work with it, it is very admirable “.

(Per

Marilise Gomes)

