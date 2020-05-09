Maiara and Biah Rodrigues chose tight pants, boots and a plaid shirt for the live of Fernando and Sorocaba, this Saturday (9). With costumes by Riachuelo, the two chose looks up to R $ 500 to accompany the duo’s virtual show, which also bet on the brand’s clothes. The woman from Sorocaba showed the belly of nine months pregnant when posing for a photo with the look at the event

Maiara and Biah Rodrigues bet on the same style when choosing the looks for Fernando and Sorocaba’s live, this Saturday (9). Both came up with tight pants, boots and a plaid shirt to enjoy their companions’ virtual show. “‘To live together in harmony, it is not good that everything is shown, but it is essential to know what is being hidden’. Sabadão of music I already started here … Now with love, Fernando”, wrote the singer , who completed his first year of dating with Fernando and won a giant bouquet from the sertanejo.

Maiara and Biah choose affordable fashion: looks up to R $ 500

The looks worn by Maiara and Biah Rodrigues are from Riachuelo, the same brand as the costume worn by Jade Magalhães on Luan Santana’s live recently. Maraisa’s sister chose a R $ 350 all black look: plaid shirt, tank top, jeans and nubuck boots. Biah Rodrigues, 9 months pregnant with her first child with Sorocaba, wore a checkered shirt with black and yellow, as well as a high-necked blouse, cut-out leggings and tracted boots – the same choice of Andressa Suita for Gusttavo’s first live Lime. The total costuming of the model costs R $ 420.

Biah Rodrigues decorates baby shower for son, Theo, on farm

Because of the Covid 19 pandemic – which has already infected more than 100,000 Brazilians -, Biah Rodrigues and Sorocaba are isolated on the backcountry’s property. Last week, they promoted a baby shower for their son, Theo, who was attended by both of them and local residents because of the quarantine. The model received the decoration pieces and the buffet for delivery and, with the help of a professional, set up the table with the theme of Farm. She shared the family’s presence through video calls and shared photos of the celebration on social media.

Maiara talks about her children with Fernando: ‘I think I’m going to be a grandmother’

Maiara and Fernando participated in a live with Ceará and Mirella Santos, this Friday (8). In the conversation, the singer declared that she does not intend to have children soon, even though she is crazy about children. “My sister and I like to stay involved in work. I think it will take time. I think I will be a grandmother, having children around the age of 43,” commented Maiara, who revealed her desire to follow her family’s example. “I have a passion for children. I want to have twins,” said the celebrity, who proposed to her boyfriend. “Her and Maraisa’s dream is to be a mother,” said Fernando, who is already the father of two girls.

