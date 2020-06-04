© Readings

Samantha and Maialen

It has been very close but it could not be. Maialen and Samantha have shined on the stage of the OT 2020 semifinal but only five could reach the final and although the vote against Flavio could not have been tighter, both were finally expelled at night.

Two of the public’s great favorites, both Maialen and Samantha create fury among fans of Operación Triunfo, who excel their names on every gala night. But it couldn’t be and both of them, between tears and broken by the emotion of the moment, they have said goodbye to the academy where they have lived, between comings and goings, almost six months.

💬 @ MaialenOT2020 tells us that her favorite Chat was “the one with the love”, that is, the Chat in which everyone prepared a song or a poem for someone from the Academy 💕 How many emotions! 😢 # OTChat12pic.twitter.com / BdiNnym6rg – Operation Triumph (@OT_Oficial) June 3, 2020

Nia, Eva, Hugo, Flavio and Anaju are the five finalists of the most peculiar edition of the talent show, marked by the coronavirus crisis that stopped the program in its tracks with the promise of returning when the state of alarm broke out in Spain. Finally, OT 2020 returned to celebrate its last galas two weeks ago announcing its grand finale for next Wednesday, June 10.

🤩 @ SoyHugoOT2020, @ SoyEvaOT2020, @ SoyNiaOT2020, @ SoyAnajuOT2020 and @ SoyFlavioOT2020 are the 5 FINALISTS of Operación Triunfo 2020 ✨ Congratulations to everyone! # OTGala12pic.twitter.com / mVGsL1uSm4 – Operation Triumph (@OT_Oficial) June 3, 2020

It will also be the last program headed by Roberto Leal’s Operación Triunfo, which in full confinement was signed by Atresmedia to present Pasapalabra (and he did not get rid of a pullita on the part of the director of the academy, Noemí Galera). Without a doubt, an ingredient that will make more sense, if possible, the gala next week, the last of the edition and after which the academy will close its doors until further notice.

