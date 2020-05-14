In a meeting at the Planalto Palace on the afternoon of Thursday (14), the Mayor, Rodrigo Mayan (DEM-RJ), said to President Jair Twitter, that they need to “find points that unite them”.

This was the first time that the two met in person after a long period of confrontation between them, with public exchanges of barbs and with Bolsonaro’s repeated participation in anti-democratic demonstrations and that against Maia.

“The President of the Republic came down and invited me to talk and have a coffee. I accepted, of course. We talked about the moment when each one has been facing this crisis. What I told him is that we should find the points that unite us. they all have the same objective, which is that Brazil will be able to face the crisis, but also to look at the post pandemic “, said Maia in a press conference shortly after the meeting that lasted less than an hour.

The meeting was organized by ministers Luiz Eduardo Ramos (Secretary of Government) and Braga Netto (Casa Civil), at the request of Bolsonaro, with the aim of promoting a rapprochement between the powers, according to sources.

Maia left the Chamber session held this afternoon, and went to the second floor of the Planalto Palace to visit the Casa Operations Center, commanded by Braga Netto. Then he went to the third floor, where the office of the President of the Republic is located.

“We should have this debate together looking at what we have to do with convergence,” Maia said of the conversation with Bolsonaro.

Maia also stated that it took a few weeks to respond to the invitation to meet Bolsonaro, but said that his duty, as mayor, was to maintain the dialogue. “That was the objective, to show that we want solutions to the problems of Brazilians,” he said. “Conflicts, fights generate insecurity and loss of society’s confidence,” he said.

Maia said he spoke to Bolsonaro about the pressure in the Chamber to postpone the National High School Examination calendar (Enem) and said the president was “sensitive” to the issue. Education Minister Abraham Weintraub is against changing the exam date.

Maia also spoke about the reforms. “Administrative reform with a debt / GDP ratio above 75% is another reform,” he said. “If Brazil grows 1% to 2% after the crisis, the cost of the debt will be very bad,” he said.

Relationship between presidencies

Maia replied that he had not dealt with President Jair Bolsonaro, at this Thursday’s meeting, about the government’s approach to Centrão’s parties. “I did not deal with the parties. I dealt with the relationship between the Mayor and the President of the Republic. We want to generate convergence,” he said.

Maia declined to comment on Bolsonaro’s criticisms of him. “We are going to build ways out of the crisis. I will not respond,” he said.

In a video released by the communication from the Government Secretariat, Bolsonaro, without a mask, meets Maia, who uses the mask, in the corridor on the third floor of the Planalto Palace. The deputy tries to greet the Chief Executive with his elbow, but is pulled into a hug. Ramos and Braga Netto, both without masks, appear in the image. Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) also arrives, without a mask, and greets Maia with his elbow.

