The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), said on Wednesday that Parliament should return to the debate on tax reform in a few weeks, possibly at the end of this month or the beginning of the next.

The deputy considered that the discussion of the proposal will have to adapt to the coronavirus crisis, but argued, in a virtual launch of the book “Taxation 4.0”, that the debate will be even more necessary to help the country in its resumption in the post-crisis period.

“The Chamber has been looking into this, in a few weeks we will return with the debate on the proposal that is being put forward, but certainly the discussion on the tax system as a whole will be a little more complex and more relevant,” said the president at the launch, adding that the book’s ideas and “experiences” will help the discussion at the House “from the end of May, beginning of June”.

Maia defended the discussion of the tax system and public administration in view of the increase in the level of public debt, which he considered “fundamental in this moment of crisis”.

“We have a debate on the taxation of goods and services in the Chamber. We do not know if this is the debate after the pandemic, but I have no doubt that the debate on the reform of the tax system will be a fundamental debate for Brazil get out of this crisis with some force. “

