After the Senate removed from the agenda this Tuesday, 2, a bill on fake news, the Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), said he will talk to the President of the Congress, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) , for the Houses to build a text together.

“I think this is a topic that interests everyone. It is a topic that interests society today, Ibope research has shown this. Almost every society is tired of the subject of fake news of being used by people who use false information from bad faith, they use robots to spread hatred, to spread negative information against their opponents, against institutions, “said Maia.

The request to postpone the vote came after the report of the report of the matter, Senator Ângelo Coronel (PSD-BA) was released. “The report itself was not published. There was a lot of friction on the networks talking about the draft released by the senator’s advisory at dawn. It is unreasonable to want people to vote having access to the report an hour before,” said Senator Alessandro Vieira, author of the project ( Citizenship-ES). According to Vieira, the PL should return to the agenda next week.

For Maia, the matter must be dealt with quickly. “I think it is the best environment and the best time to vote on the article, but this is a topic that needs to be taken care of so that we do not enter into the freedoms, press or expression of Brazilian society at all,” he said Maia.

Written by Vieira in partnership with MPs Tabata Amaral (PDT-SP) and Felipe Rigoni (PSB-ES), the project proposes to regulate the way social networks and messaging applications work in the country in order to prevent the spread of misinformation, news false and manipulation.

