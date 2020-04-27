BRASÍLIA – Even in conflict with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), defended the permanence of the economist in the government of Jair Bolsonaro.

“I think he (Guedes) has tried to collaborate in the way he believes, which is why we often differ, but diverge from the point of view of ideas, not of the people”, says Maia

“In the middle of a pandemic, changing ministers always creates insecurity. You have two former ministers who still have credibility in society (Luiz Henrique Mandetta and Sergio Moro) and a third, Paulo Guedes, who also has credibility in society. conflicts with him in the last few weeks, but that doesn’t put me here just to criticize him, he has credibility “, said Maia when asked about a possible departure from Guedes.

For Maia, a change can now be interpreted negatively by society. “I think he (Guedes) has tried to collaborate in the way he believes, which is why we often diverge, but diverge from the point of view of ideas, not people. What we expect is that with less turbulence, everyone together they can build a path for Brazil to overcome this crisis, with less damage “.

Maia and Guedes disagreed about the size of the aid to states and municipalities in combating the pandemic. The Chamber approved a project that provides for compensation for the drop in the collection of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) and the Tax on Services (ISS) by the Union. The government wants to offer a fixed amount linked to counterparts, such as freezing. of the salary of civil servants.

The bill is now being discussed by the Senate. “I think it is legitimate for the Senate to work and to be able to maintain or not, rectify the text of the Chamber, but we are very convinced (about the text approved),” said Maia about the bailout to the States.

“We must not forget that other taxes, such as the case of the IPVA, IPTU, will also have large tax losses,” he said. “We will wait for the text presented by the president of the Senate and we will talk,” he said.

