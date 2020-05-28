The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), considered, this Thursday, very “bad” and “serious” speaks of deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), in which the son of Jair Bolsonaro suggests that there will be a “rupture” and a “strong measure” is being considered by the President of the Republic.

In an interview with the Tupi radio program “Cidinha livre”, Maia replied that she still does not believe or hope that the speech of the federal deputy by the PSL has left the president.

“The sentence is very bad, very serious. We will continue to work so that the institutions continue to work independently and try their best to achieve dialogue and harmony,” said the mayor.

“Now, if any party understands that there is a crime in his sentence, it can represent on the Ethics Council,” he said, recalling that the collegiate only resumes work after easing the isolation measures adopted by Congress due to the Covid-19 pandemic. .

The day before, Eduardo said he understood, in a live on the Tuesday Free channel, the more “moderate” posture of those who try to avoid the arrival of a “moment of rupture”, “an even greater split” and an “even greater conflict”.

“I understand these people who want to avoid this moment of chaos. But speaking quite openly, Eduardo Bolsonaro’s opinion, is no longer an ‘if’ opinion, but ‘when’ this will happen”, said the son of the President of the Republic .

“Who is the dictator in this story? It is worth remembering that, before Bolsonaro took office, they said that there would be dark times, persecution of blacks, the poor, gays, women, etc. Question I ask: how many presses have closed in Brazil due the order of the president? Zero. How many political prisoners are there in Brazil? Zero. And we are seeing here one initiative after another to tear up this relationship “, argued Eduardo Bolsonaro.

“And then, make no mistake: when it gets to the point where the president has no way out and an energetic measure is needed, he will be taxed as a dictator,” he said.

