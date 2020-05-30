The Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), said this Saturday, 30, that the dialogue with the president Jair Bolsonaro, in the private sector it is positive, but the same does not happen in the public, when the Chief Executive creates “insecurity”.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), gives a press conference at the Black Hall of the National Congress, in Brasília

Photo: Dida Sampaio / Estadão Content

“As president of Brazil, each time he goes to coping, he disorganizes and creates insecurity. When you talk to him in person, the conversation is very good, the dialogue is positive, but when he goes to the interview, he ends up generating insecurity “, said Mayan on “live” on the internet this morning, organized by the professor and lawyer Fernando Passos.

“The ideal is that we can have more harmony and less conflict”, said the deputy. Mayan he stated that he has assumed this role and that he is talking to the other Powers.

“Parliament serves to represent the whole of society, not just the part that governs, and the Judiciary serves to guarantee the limits of the other two branches of government. We cannot applaud a decision of the Supreme that we agree with and radicalize against a decision that we disagree. We have the legal instruments to appeal, “he said.

For Mayan, Twitter you need to seek harmony. “When you are a critical deputy, who goes to confrontation, that is one thing, when you come to the Presidency of the Republic, your role is to reconcile, you are not only the president of those who elected you, you are the president of all Brazilians “, he said.

Impeachment



Last Thursday, the 28th, the president of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), met with Twitter to ask for peace between the Powers. Mayan decided not to accompany his colleague on the visit.

The meeting, requested by Alcolumbre, occurred hours after Twitter threaten to fail to comply with Federal Court of Justice (STF). According to interlocutors, the senator went to the Palace in order to put himself as an “emissary of peace” and defend the dialogue so that the “rope no longer stretches”

Maia currently has 35 impeachment requests against Twitter at his desk to analyze, but he has signaled that he will not touch any of the processes at that time. Still on “live”, Mayan returned to charge the government to send proposals for tax and administrative reforms.

See too:

In ‘live’ with action targets of the Supreme Court, Eduardo Bolsonaro cites ‘moment of rupture’

.