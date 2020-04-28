The Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), praised the last movements of the Planalto Palace in an attempt to approach the Centrão. “It is a good way for the government to have a support base, allies, parties that build support, especially at this time of the pandemic,” he said when asked about the topic in an interview with TV Band. “If the government opened the dialogue to be closer to a part of Parliament, to the parties that represent the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, I think it is a good thing,” said Maia.

Mayor Rodrigo Maia 03/11/2020 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Photo: .

As the Broadcast (Grupo Estado ‘s real – time news system) revealed, in this approach the government negotiates positions in the federal administration with leaders of Progressistas (caption with 40 deputies), PL (39), PSD (37), Solidarity (14) , PTB (12) and Republicans (31). The last party houses the president’s children.

Maia said that his contact with the government has been with the minister of the Secretariat of Government, Luiz Eduardo Ramos. On Monday, 27, the minister went to Twitter to publicly ask the Chamber to vote on the proposed amendment to the War Budget Constitution. The text was on the agenda for Tuesday’s session, 28, but the vote was postponed until Wednesday, 29, because deputies are still making adjustments.

“Minister Ramos asked for a PEC vote on the war budget and we are working to approve it tomorrow,” said Maia.

Covid-19

Maia expressed concern about the advancement of the coronavirus in Brazil and said that the curve is still growing in the country.

“Our growth curve is unfortunately, different from projections that said it would be nothing more than a flu like H1N1, so we are concerned,” he said. “We need to prepare, the Minister of Health spoke of the need to buy tests, we need to test, see how many caught the virus to get a sense of what it means,” he said.

He also said that there are Americans concerned about the second wave of the disease in the country.

See too:

Celso de Mello opens investigation to investigate Moro’s accusations against Bolsonaro

.