The Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), released a campaign on Congressional measures during the fight against the covid-19 crisis on its social networks. The action comes two days after President Jair Bolsonaro’s attacks on the deputy.

With the call “Against the coronavirus, Congress acts, does not argue”, Maia released posters about projects that have already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies since the beginning of the crisis, in March. Among the proposals, the extension of the validity of medical prescriptions during the pandemic, the prohibition on the export of respirators and the regulation of telemedicine.

Maia also mentions the project to help States that broke the relationship with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and which still needs to be approved by the Senate.

President of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia, and President Jair Bolsonaro at the Planalto Palace 02/11/2020 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

The deputy also included in the list the cut of expenses of R $ 150 million in the expenses of the Chamber, announced on April 7. The list of cuts includes travel by parliamentarians, overtime for civil servants, as well as suspension of works and reforms that have not yet started.

Bolsonaro opened fire on Maia last Thursday, after sacking Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM-MS). In an interview with the CNN TV network, that his performance is “terrible” and implied that the congressman was plotting against his government. In response, Maia stated that he will not attack Bolsonaro.

Hours before the president’s interview with CNN, Maia had signed a joint note with Senate President Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), in defense of Mandetta, also affiliated with his party. The day before, the Board of Directors of the Chamber gave Bolsonaro a 30-day deadline to present the results of his exams for covid-19 to the House. On the same day, Maia reacted to the criticism. “The president attacks with an old policy trick, with the resignation he wants to change the topic,” said Maia, who said he had no intention of harming the government. “The president is not going to have attacks (on my part). He throws stones and Parliament will throw flowers,” he added.

