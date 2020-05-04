The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), said on Monday that many deputies estimate that there are distortions in the project to help states and municipalities approved by the Senate on Saturday, but stressed that the proposal represents a major advance compared to what the federal government wanted for regional entities.

President of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia, in Brasilia 11/03/2020 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Photo: .

The text approved by the Senate foresees the transfer of 60 billion reais in Treasury resources to States and municipalities in aid to face the health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, after sewing by the President of the House, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM- AP), with the economic team.

At a press conference this afternoon, Maia also said that deputies should vote first on Monday on the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the war budget, before examining the bill for states and municipalities.

Regarding a demonstration on Sunday that had the participation of President Jair Bolsonaro, Maia reaffirmed his position that events that attack the STF and Congress stimulate conflicts that should not be encouraged at any time, especially in the midst of a pandemic that already registers more than 7 thousand dead.

Maia defended the president’s right to appoint the new director general of the Federal Police, Rolando Alexandre de Souza, who took office this morning.

On the other hand, the President of the Chamber, said that it is always necessary to respect the decisions of Supreme Court ministers, stressing that criticism is possible, but within the dialogue between the Powers.

Bolsonaro made harsh criticisms of STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes after he barred the appointment of Alexandre Ramagem, the name preferred by the president, to the command of the PF last week.

See too:

‘I can’t abandon them’: the 98-year-old doctor who continues to visit patients despite the coronavirus

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

