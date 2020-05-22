The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), criticized the chief minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), general Augusto Heleno, for having released a note against the possibility of seizing President Jair Bolsonaro’s cell phone. The request was made by opposition parties to Minister Celso de Mello, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), who asked for the opinion of the Attorney General’s Office on the case.

“Minister Heleno’s own note is very bad, threatening. If you thought that the forwarding of Celso de Mello is so serious, ask for an audience, but these aggressions that confront, that threaten, nothing like that,” Maia said in an interview to Record News. For the deputy, Heleno’s initiative creates an environment of insecurity for foreign investments in Brazil. “The investor thinks that he cannot invest in this country. It is the signal that we pass abroad”, argued Maia, for whom the note “only removes the Supreme from the government and creates more instability”.

According to the parliamentarian, the government should have called the Attorney General’s Office and requested a meeting with Celso de Mello, instead of disclosing the note from the GSI, which was shared by Bolsonaro himself on his Facebook account. The note has been criticized by the opposition, which sees Augusto Heleno’s threat to the Supreme Court. The note speaks of “unpredictable consequences for national stability” if the president’s cell phone is seized.

Ministerial meeting

Asked about the phrase “I want everyone armed”, given by Bolsonaro at the ministerial meeting on April 22, whose recording was released while Maia was still being interviewed, the deputy said he needed to know better “the context of the phrase, but it seems a very bad phrase. Other armed governments did not generate a democratic system and a strong country “.

