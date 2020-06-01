The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), again criticized the extension of mandates as a way out of eventual postponement of the 2020 municipal elections due to the pandemic. For Maia, the election may, “at the limit”, be postponed, but without extending mandates. The mayor argued that the elections should take place later this year.

According to Maia, a table with health experts must be organized to discuss the risks of maintaining the elections for October. “If it is risky, how long will it be postponed? In another 30 days, 40 days, 60 days?”, Commented Maia in an interview with UOL journalist Tales Faria.

In the parliamentarian’s view, the extension of mandates would become a dangerous precedent. “It is a very big institutional risk,” he said. Maia’s understanding is that, in the future, this could eventually be used for a government “with a large majority” in Congress to extend its stay in power.

“Not for the Bolsonaro government, which I think he will never want to have a majority in Parliament. But eight years from now, a government with a large majority finds a reason for a crisis and extends its mandate using the extension of mayors and councilors as a precedent. This is the only risk that we cannot take. To postpone, in the limit, we can do. To extend it would be a very big mistake “, he said.

Pretensions

Maia also stated that he is not concerned about the next election for the mayor’s office, scheduled to take place in February 2021. “With almost 30 thousand dead, do you think I am concerned about election for the mayor’s office?”, He replied.

Questioned further about his future in politics, and if there would be a pretension to be a candidate for the presidency of the Republic, Maia said that he is not “looking” at that moment. “Everyone has pretensions, I have mine too, but I’m not looking at that right now,” he said.

