The mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), canceled his entire agenda this Monday (20). He had confirmed his participation in two “ives”, one at 11 am, with Banco Safra, and another later, at 5 pm, with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. However, the deputy adviser said that all appointments on the agenda were canceled, but did not say why.

It is not common for the Mayor to cancel his entire daily schedule. In addition, the action takes place one day after the participation of the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro in a pro-dictatorship, with attacks on the National Congress, which raised the temperature behind the scenes of Brasilia.

“We don’t want to negotiate anything. We want action for Brazil,” declared Bolsonaro at the demonstration. “Enough of the old politics. Now it is Brazil above all and God above all,” he cried. In addition to defending the government and calling for military intervention and a new AI-5 – the most radical institutional act of the military dictatorship (1964-1985), which paved the way for the repression to intensify – the demonstrators crowded in front of the headquarters of the Army defended the closure of the STF and Congress.

Without directly citing the demonstration or Bolsonaro, Maia repudiated the act on Twitter even on Sunday night. “The whole world is united against the coronavirus. In Brazil, we have to fight against the corona and the virus of authoritarianism. It is more work, but we will win. In the name of the Chamber of Deputies, I repudiate any and all acts that defend the dictatorship, paying attention against the Constitution, “he wrote.

According to interlocutors, Sunday’s events generated strong concern in relation to the defense of democracy and the management of the covid-19 crisis. Maia and other Congress leaders, such as Senate President Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), had conversations about the situation after the event.

Although they understand that yesterday’s acts, in addition to Bolsonaro’s setbacks in relation to fighting the pandemic, such as encouraging agglomerations, can fit as a crime of responsibility, the opening of an impeachment process is not a possibility on the table. “That would not be a solution even more in the midst of a crisis,” said a source. An ally of Maia classified the situation as a cold war, where a more intense attitude on one side could only aggravate the scenario and not bring solutions.

Leaders are expected to continue yesterday’s talks over this Monday. It is not yet clear which path Congress should take in the face of the worsening of Bolsonaro’s attacks and his setbacks in relation to health guidelines to combat the advancement of coronavirus in Brazil.

