The grassroots categories have always been great assets of the Sao Paulo to breathe the coffers of the club. Many boys reinforce the top team with quality, but there are still those who haven’t even debuted by professionals and have already been sold to European football. Gustavo Maia, that is already on Barcelona’s radar, may be next on this list.

The Catalan club has already paid 1 million euros (about R $ 6.3 million) in March to have preference in the purchase option and will need to pay another 3.5 million (approximately R $ 22 million) to close the deal. However, due to Barça’s current economic situation amid the coronavirus pandemic, the team discusses whether it is advisable to pay this amount for the player.

It is not new, however, that the club resort to selling boys without them even having played a game for the main team. Remember other players who left Tricolor prematurely and went to European football.

Still in 2017, Tricolor sold Augusto Galvan, 17 at the time, to Real Madrid for 1 million euros (R $ 3.2 million at the time). Joia de Cotia, the player had his contract about to end and could leave the club for free a few days after the sale was concluded. Therefore, the negotiation was welcomed by the club.

Now 21, Galvan still belongs to Real Madrid, but is on loan to Cultural Leonesa, a Spanish third division team. Despite having a certain prominence in Castilla, team B of the Merengues, the player still has not managed to get a place in the main squad of the club.

Only in 2019, São Paulo scored the sale of three defenders of the base who also did not have time to debut by professionals. The first of them was Tuta, holder of the champion cast of the São Paulo Football Cup Jr. Soon after the competition, the tricolor board accepted the proposal of 1.8 million euros (R $ 7.6 million) from Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany .

The amount paid is equivalent to 70% of the player’s rights. Thus, São Paulo maintained the other 30%. Tuta was even listed for some games in the main team and 2018, but did not have the opportunity to enter the field.

Months later, it was São Paulo’s turn to settle the sale of Miguel Alcântara. Without the same prominence of Tuta in the under-20, the player was not in the plans of the technical team of the main team and was sold for only 500 thousand euros (about R $ 2.2 million) to Ascoli, team of the second division of the Italy. Despite being part of the main team of the Italian club, Miguel has not yet made his debut there.

At the same time, Tricolor sold one of the great jewels formed in Cotia and that also flew to the Old Continent without playing a match for the top team. Tuta’s partner in the Copinha title, Morato was sold to Benfica for 6 million euros (R $ 27.3 million) for 75% of the rights. In addition, the São-Paulina jewel became the biggest sale of a defender ever made by the club.

Technical defender and with good physique, the boy said goodbye to Tricolor when he was only 18 years old and immediately gained prominence in the B team of the Portuguese team. The performance was so good that it even received an opportunity in the main squad, in a game valid for the League Cup at the end of last year.

Sports Gazette

