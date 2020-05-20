BRASÍLIA – The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), guided the vote on the urgency and merit of a project to postpone the National High School Examination (Enem) for this Wednesday, 20th session . “Tomorrow, at the request of all female deputies, we are voting on the urgency of the Enem project and the merit”, said the parliamentarian at the end of this virtual session on Tuesday, 19.

Maia will not wait for the government to take a stand on the issue, despite making an appeal to the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, last week and saying that he thought the best solution to this issue should come from the Executive.

The bill to be voted in the plenary of the Chamber is authored by the deputy Alice Portugal (PCdoB-BA). “The text conditions the deadline for analysis by health and educational authorities,” she said. “Only in the head of the Minister of Education, Abraham Weintraub, that there is a majority with access to the internet in the country,” he said.

Weintraub has been against the postponement of the calendar. On Tuesday, he posted on Twitter that the government will open a consultation with students who registered for the exam to find out if they prefer to keep the exam date or postpone it for 30 days. “The MEC will make a consultation, in the last week of June, to all the registrants, through Inep’s ‘Participant Page’. Will we keep the date? Postpone for 30 days? Suspend until the end of the pandemic? The Jair Bolsonaro government wants to know the opinion of Brazilians! Democracy is it! “, he wrote.

The MEC will make a consultation, in the last week of June, to all the registrants, through the “Participant Page”, from @inep_oficial. Shall we keep the date? Postpone for 30 days? Suspend until the end of the pandemic? Gov @jairbolsonaro wants to know the opinion of Brazilians! That’s democracy! – Abraham Weintraub (@AbrahamWeint) May 19, 2020

The minister was also meeting this morning with the leader of Progressives, Arthur Lira (AL), one of the main names of Centrão, who is now part of the government base in the Chamber. “Centrão signed the urgency of my project, let’s see how the vote will be,” said Alice Portugal. The deputy believes that the government may still make a decision on postponing the test before the start of the Chamber session. “Let’s cheer for the students.”

The Senate can vote today on the senator’s bill Daniella Ribeiro (PP-PB), which proposes the postponement of Enem, scheduled for November, due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. If approved, the Chamber may join the projects of the two Houses. Earlier, Maia stated that the postponement is a demand that comes from all over Brazil.

