The mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), said that the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, gives false information about the crisis of States and municipalities in the face of the new coronavirus. In an interview with Veja magazine, Maia made sharp criticisms of Guedes: “He is not serious. If he were serious, he would not try to mix people’s minds”.

Maia has been the target of attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies. On Thursday, 16, Bolsonaro classified Maia’s performance as “terrible”, stated that the deputy does not seem to want to “alleviate the problems” of the coronavirus crisis and suggested that the parliamentarian’s intention is to remove him from the government, in an interview to CNN Brasil. Rio de Janeiro councilman Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans) was another to criticize the mayor. Calling him Botafogo, Carlos said that Maia “attacks the President daily between the lines” and that, when he receives criticism, “incorporates Mother Teresa”. The hashtag #ForaMaia was the most commented subject of Twitter in Brazil on the morning of this Friday, 17.

Rodrigo Maia and Paulo Guedes exchanged hints throughout this Tuesday, 31.

Photo: Marcelo Camargo / Agência Brasil / Estadão

In response, Maia stated that Bolsonaro’s attacks are an attempt by the president to shift the focus from Luiz Henrique Mandetta’s resignation from the Ministry of Health. “When there is bad news like Mandetta’s resignation, he wants to change the agenda. “said Maia, who demanded respect and balance when saying that Parliament will” throw flowers “in response to the” stones “thrown by Bolsonaro against him.

In the interview with the magazine, Maia said that Bolsonaro minimized the coronavirus problem and that the “wrong diagnosis” of the situation created the problems now faced by the president. “All conflicts stem from a divergence from him with the majority of Brazilian society. It is a strange thing because it seems that Bolsonaro leaves the position of president and remains the commentator and critic, as if he had no responsibility for a particular ministerial decision.”

Regarding Paulo Guedes, Maia said that he no longer had conversations with the minister. According to him, Guedes also minimized the crisis and passed false information to society about the effects of the crisis on states and municipalities due to the coronavirus. It was at this point in the interview that the mayor said that the minister “is not serious”.

Maia also stated that Bolsonaro politicizes the crisis by calling for demonstrations against governors and other politicians, accused the president of having the elections as a permanent objective and said that the feud with the governors is a reflection of thinking in 2022.

Finally, Maia positioned herself contrary to the postponement of elections, justifying that the measure could open a gap for the perpetuation of mandates in the future and stated that there is room to move forward with tax reform from the second half of May, depending on the development of the pandemic.

