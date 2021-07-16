“Mai perdrem les nostres arrels”. Season ticket renewal campaign 21/22 Valencia Basket

07/16/2021 at 2:17 PM CEST

Sport.es

After a difficult season in which it has not been possible to enjoy basketball as we all would like, it is time to reactivate our sport. Valencia Basket launches “Mai perdrem les nostres arrels & rdquor;, a new season ticket renewal campaign to recover our most important tradition: that of enjoying our equipment at La Fonteta, your second home. In a season in which the colors of L’Albufera, and with them the roots of our land, will shine throughout Europe, it is time to also recover that taronja feeling that characterizes us, and that cannot be separated from what it means to enjoy. live basketball.

After betting on a TOTAL PLAN through which the maximum possible amount of their pass was returned to the subscribers as the season could not be completed two years ago, and maintaining the subscriber status of all of them without charging pass last season, the Club now launch your global subscription, which will once again include all Valencia Basket matches at home at the Fuente de San Luís. All those that the First Men’s Team and First Women’s Team compete in La Fonteta in the national competitions of Liga Endesa and Liga Femenina Endesa, and international competitions in Eurocup and the European competition that the girls dispute, who will face the previous Euroleague Women to try make this your challenge, in addition to the Presentation game and PlayOff. The renewal process for subscribers is activated from this moment until August 22, when the next dates of the campaign will be announced. The collection will not be made until the exact conditions of capacity for the next campaign are known. If the capacity does not allow the entry of all subscribers, the pass will be “frozen” again, returning to the ticket sales procedure for the 2020-21 season, with preferential terms and prices for those who have made their wish to continue. as subscribers in the 2021-22 season.

A new project and unstoppable growth

After a season in which the first men’s team was left at the gates of the Euroleague playoff, a new project begins led from the bench by Joan Peñarroya, with the ambition to compete in a demanding Eurocup to return to the elite, and with the arrival of several new faces. For its part, the first women’s team, which comes from the best season in its history, does not stop growing. After winning the first European title, and proclaiming themselves runners-up in LF Endesa and Copa de la Reina, the girls will try to get into the top European competition, the Euroleague Women, whose previous they will play next September.

45 games insured with your GLOBAL PASS

Looking ahead to this new season, with the Global Pass you can enjoy 17 Endesa League matches, plus Play-Offs if the team qualifies. In Eurocup a minimum of 9 games will be played, in addition to the games of the eliminatory for the title if the team advances. In Endesa Women’s League, there will be 15 matches to which we will add the possible Play-Offs, and in European competition, 3 matches corresponding to the Euroleague or Eurocup Women group stage will surely be played. In addition, the subscription also includes the Presentation match of both teams. All this consolidates Valencia Basket as the only global club, which gives the possibility of watching all the matches of its two teams with a single season ticket.

The motto “Mai perdrem les nostres arrels & rdquor; is the one chosen by the Club to start the Subscription Campaign, appealing to recover that tradition of going to the Fonteta and enjoying our sport live, recovering that taronja sentiment that characterizes us so much and that we have maintained despite the difficult year that we have passed. All this in a season in which Valencia Basket is committed to giving visibility to the Valencian natural heritage par excellence, an Albufera whose colors will shine on your skin

REASONS TO RENEW YOUR SUBSCRIPTION: A unique opportunity thanks to a global basketball project:

1.- A global project that grows:

The first men’s team is renewed to return to the elite, while the women’s team does not stop taking steps: three finals last season, first title and many emotions in a season finale in which the stands were filled to the limits allowed by health authorities. More and more people are enjoying the global experience of the two teams, and all without losing sight of one Alquería del Basket that does not stop growing, with the best historical results in the Spanish Championships, and players who are starting to find their place in the first teams.

2.- GLOBAL PAYMENT: Quality, Quantity, Convenience and Profitability

Not just any season ticket allows you to watch more than 45 matches at La Fonteta from € 190, if you have a Youth, University or Pensioner Card. All the games of the men’s team and the women’s team in Eurocup, Endesa League, Endesa Women’s League, European women’s competition and PlayOff, in addition to the Presentation match. Just over € 4 per game, at one of the most competitive prices of all the clubs.

3.- FEMALE PASS: From € 90

You can purchase the Feminine Pass from € 90 if you have a Jove, University or Pensioner Card. € 100 if you don’t have it. You will be able to witness all the Endesa Women’s League matches, European competition and playoffs that the First Women’s Team plays at La Fonteta. All this in the best moment in the history of the female project, after the achievement of the first title.

4.- Payment deferred in 10 months WITHOUT FINANCIAL EXPENSES

This season, the form of payment will be: Automatic Renewal 10 installments – direct debit. In this changing scenario, this option will allow us to carry out the charges for the months in which you can actually attend La Fonteta and enjoy Valencia Basket matches.

The charges will be linear from the first payment, with an amount per month from only 19 euros in a subscription of € 190 (Applicable to all subscriptions under Automatic Renewal). The Club assumes the financial expenses with ZERO expenses for the subscriber.

GLOBAL PAYMENT PRICE TABLE

Subscription Type Prices 2021-22 Payments per month €

Top ring

Tier Bottom 230 2. 3

Side Stand 260 26

Preferential 360 36

Lower ring

Basket 280 28

Curved Grandstand 430 43

Side Tribune 730 73

Central Grandstand 895 89.5

Special fertilizers Grada Jove 190 19

Pensioners 190 19

Family 3 people From 621 62.1

Family 4 people From 782 78.2

Family 5 people From 842 84.2

VIP zone 3,200 * 320

VIP Premium Court 3,700 * 370 * Includes catering

Detail of special fertilizers Grada Jove.- La Grada Joven maintains the most affordable price of La Fonteta, only € 190 all season and all games, in the background. In order to request it, you must present the Youth Card or the University Card.

Pensioners.- If the status of Pensioner is proven, the price of the subscription will be € 190 for the entire season and all matches, in the bottom tier.

Family Subscription.- In a family with three or four members, the third and fourth subscribers have a discount 30% of the subscription, and from the fifth person, they will only be paid € 60. The advantages of the Family Pass can be applied to all types of Global Pass locations, except VIP and VIP Premium. The discounts are applicable to people, members of the family unit, who are up to 30 years old and in the same location or lower.

FEMALE PASS PRICES (Endesa Women’s League and European competition only)

No locality is reserved for this type of subscription.

Feminine Pass Prices 2021-22

Harrow € 100

VIP zone € 800 * * Includes catering.

Special Feminine Season Tickets

University Youth Card and Pensioner 90

Non-cumulative promotions:

Promotions are not cumulative and subscribers with some type of discount must attend or release a minimum of 80% of the matches to keep the discount for the next season.

Automatic renewal

With the holders of season tickets with the modality of payment postponedIf they have not communicated otherwise on August 22, the Club will proceed to renew the subscription under the announced conditions.

FANS INFORMATION SERVICE: WHATSAPP TARONJA

All fans who have not done so yet can subscribe to the Club’s communication service: WhatsApp Taronja. They will receive free information on upcoming matches, transfers and news that take place in Valencia Basket.

To sign up for the service, they must memorize the phone in their mobile phone book 615,151,102 and send a WhatsApp message indicating that they want to receive information. Subscribers and fans who want it can request this service.

SITES OF RENEWAL AND SALE OF PASS1.- Personal Zone

To access to your Personal Zone including the account number. In the same way that you renewed other seasons with a Card but this time writing down the account number.

If you do not have access to your Personal Zone, please contact recepcion@valenciabasket.com imartinez@valenciabasket.com

2.- Mail

Get in touch with Valencia Basket through the emails:

recepcion@valenciabasket.com imartinez@valenciabasket.com detailing the subscriptions to be renewed, as well as the account number to associate the subsequent charges.

3.- In person

In the event that you cannot use one of the above options, you can request a prior appointment to be attended at the Fonteta offices by calling 96.395.70.84. (necessary measure due to the current health situation).