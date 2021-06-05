Mahut and Herbert snatch the place of the round of 16 from Erlich and Harris

06/04/2021

On 06/05/2021 at 06:30 CEST

The french Nicolas Mahut Y Pierre-Hugues Herbert, number 6 of the ATP and number 20 of the ATP respectively fulfilled the predictions by winning the Roland-Garros round of 32 by 6-3, 3-6 and 7-5 in two hours and twenty minutes to the Israeli tennis player Jonathan Erlich, number 67 of the ATP and the South African tennis player Lloyd Harris. With this result, we can continue to see the winning couple in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The losing pair managed to break serve once, while the winners did it twice. Likewise, Mahut and Herbert had 64% first service and committed 2 double faults, managing to win 69% of the service points, while their rivals had 70% first service and 2 double faults, managing to win 65% of the points to the serve.

During the round of 16, Mahut and Herbert will face the Dutch players Robin haase Y Jan-Lennard Struff.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Doubles Masc.) 64 couples participate. Likewise, it is celebrated from May 30 to June 12 on exterior clay.