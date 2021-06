The best French doubles couple ever. This is how the Gauls have shown it Nicolas Mahut and Pierre Hugues Herbert after proclaiming for the second time champions of Roland Garros. They have beaten Kazakhs Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev 4-6, 7-6 (1) and 6-4 in a final full of emotion and uncertainty. With this triumph, they become the first French duo to win the Parisian Grand Slam twice since the Open Era began.