Mahoric culminates the first escape of the Tour and Van der Poel consolidates the leadership

07/02/2021 at 5:09 PM CEST

.

The Slovenian Matej Mahoric carried out the first escape of this Tour de France and won alone at Le Creusot, for which he already has triumphs in the big three, while the Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel consolidated its leadership.

The 26-year-old cyclist from Bahrain won one stage in the 2017 Vuelta and another in the Giro in 2018, a race in which he suffered a severe crash this year.

Mahoric it was part of the day’s getaway, with more than 20 riders, big names in the peloton, which spread as a stage with a very steep finish progressed.

There was also Van der Poel, who achieved the fourth position of the day, with an income of more than 5 minutes with the squad of favorites, in which the Slovenian was Tadej pogacar, which yielded second place overall to the Belgian Wout van Aert.

Among the favorites, the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz He tried to open a gap in the penultimate ascent of the day, but after riding 10 kilometers alone he was hit by the peloton 100 meters from the finish line.

The great victim of the day was the Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who fainted on the ascent to the Uchon Signal and ended, resigned, more than 9 minutes behind the winner and almost 4 with his compatriot Pogacar.