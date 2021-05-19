Mahle presents an electric motor without magnets and much more efficient

Although many cannot (or want) to believe it, electrification of the automotive sector will not end environmental pollution. And you may wonder why, if energy is more ecological and sustainable? Well, because it all depends on the raw materials used to make the new motors and batteries. Amen that we must take into account the way in which electricity is obtained to charge the accumulators.

However, you can always work to minimize the impact of this activity. Almost five years ago, Sling announced that it had developed a neodymium magnet electric motor hot deformed. But best of all, this engine did not contain rare earth metals. In this way, the environmental impact is reduced, which is the same thing that the specialist has sought to achieve. Mahle. Does his name sound familiar to you?

Mahle says its new electric motor offers 95% efficiency

It may not sound like anything to you, but Mahle GmbH It’s one of the component manufacturers most important in Germany. It was founded in 1920 and since then has its headquarters in the city of Stuttgart. Well, in their desire to improve the sector, they have just presented their first electric motor without magnets. In addition, as in the case of the engine already presented by Honda, it is also free of elements and components originating from rare earths.

According statements by Michael Frick, Chairman of the Mahle Board of Directors and Chief Financial Officer …

“With our new electric motor, we live up to our responsibility as a company that operates in a sustainable way” […] “Dispensing with magnets and therefore the use of rare earth elements offers great potential not only from a geopolitical perspective but also with respect to the responsible use of nature and resources ”.

Honda announces development of its electric vehicle platform

For his part, Dr. Martin Berger, Vice President of Corporate Research and Advanced Engineering at Mahle …

“Our magnetless motor can certainly be described as a breakthrough, because it provides several advantages that have not yet been combined in a product of this type” […] «As a result, we can offer our customers a product with outstanding efficiency at a comparatively low cost »

And this is one of the novelties of this engine. According to its creators, it offers a efficiency greater than 95 percent in almost all operating regimes. This data has only been reached by Formula E cars. In addition, they suggest that it will be much more reliable than the current ones and at a more adjusted price. The problem is that have not announced power and performance data, claiming that it is in the last stages of its development.

We will have to wait for their development to be completed to learn more details. Don’t you think …? In any case, this new engine looks good, really good.

Source – Mahle