I had planned an investment of 423 million dollars, but in the end it will be 32

The Covid-19 crisis forces brands to apply contingency plans

The coronavirus crisis may have economic consequences for SsangYong, which has now jeopardized the planned multi-million dollar investment Mahindra, its majority shareholder.

Mahindra owns 74.65% of the shares of SsangYong, which in 2019 sold 14,627 vehicles in Europe. A slight decrease from the 2018 data, which was 16,082 units.

The Indian conglomerate had announced an injection of $ 423 million between 2020 and 2023, which would serve to refloat the brand and ensure that it returned to give benefits. Before the Covid-19, he has already made it known that it cannot be so.

Mahindra sold 88% fewer cars worldwide in March, while the coronavirus crisis has forced production to halt and has also canceled demand for new vehicles.

Given the need to preserve the parent company’s economy, the company has chosen to reformulate its plans for SsangYong, who has already made it known that other forms of financing should be sought.

Mahindra will invest $ 32 million over the next three months as the South Korean firm explores the financial market for lines of credit. An amount that may be of help in the short term, but that is far from your needs.

This is not the first or only case of economic hardship in the auto industry following the Covid-19. In fact, in recent days giants such as Fiat-Chrysler and PSA have secured loans worth 3,500 and 3,000 million euros respectively.

The Volkswagen Group has quantified at 2,000 million euros the weekly losses it experiences due to the stoppage in production. Perhaps this is why Mahindra has had to make the drastic decision to turn his back on SsangYong.

