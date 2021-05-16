Mahi Masegosa tells in the ‘Deluxe’ his theory about the breakup of Tom Brusse and Sandra Pica

In the last Deluxe Saturday and after the interviews with Antonio Canales and Samira Jalil, the collaborators started talking about Survivors. Thus, and although Jorge Javier Vázquez announced that they had just told him that Melyssa Pinto and Gianmarco Onestini had had a very strong discussion with Sandra Pica, the gathering was for other directions: the break between Pica and Tom brusse.

And it is that, if already at the moment in which the Catalan commented on her intentions to break the relationship, the majority of public opinion considered that it was a montage, the suspicions have multiplied considerably.

The reason? The fact that Pica has stayed even more days in Honduras, extending his stay twice with the survivors. Already the first time, when she decided to stay to sleep on the island because she did not stay “calm” leaving her ex-boyfriend badly, she aroused the suspicions of many of her companions.

This was due to the fact that, as explained at the last gala, broadcast on Thursday, people such as Alejandro Albalá, Melyssa Pinto and Gianmarco Onestini, Brusse and Pica had passed too good those days together, getting to make plans future and talk to each other as if they were still together.

At the same gala, Sandra was asked if she wanted to extend her stay and she said that for her part, yes, although she would like to talk about it with Brusse. For some, this is the definitive proof that it was a montage and what both were looking for was to gain prominence on the screen, although Pica’s mother denied it in the Deluxe: “That’s a lie. In fact, my daughter would have to be in Ibiza with her sister, they had it reserved … but the organization explained this to him. “

However, Mahi Masegosa had a different opinion. The designer attended as a former contestant of Survivors, but also of The Strong House, where she coincided with Tom and Sandra. “I see very well that he is going, but why doesn’t he come back?“, he asked himself.

“The only problem Sandra has is Tom, who is a drag. And the only bad thing about him quitting is that he should have done it sooner. She has gone to the island very safe, up to Tom’s nose, but he is very clever and loves to strategize when there are no cameras, he is eating his head so that she stays with him, “he commented, making it clear that his bad relationship with the French in The Strong House had not improved.