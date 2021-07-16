Mahesh Bhupathi discusses the personal and tennis Big 3

It is of great interest to know the perception of Big 3 that they have some players from the ATP circuit who have shared trips, costumes and experience with them. There are many who have competed before Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, describing their strengths at the tennis level, but an aspect as interesting as that of off-court behavior and among fellow professionals is not usually addressed. That’s what he does Mahesh Bhupathi in words collected by Sportskeeda, where he leaves interesting reflections on all that these three tennis players are contributing to the beautiful sport of the racket and how they are able to inspire and arouse admiration both on and off the court.

Overall opinion about the Big 3

The one who was number 1 in the world for a long time in doubles, is considered an exceptional witness of an unforgettable stage in world tennis. “I have been able to see them closely for many years of their career and I have no doubt that their achievements have driven others to be better. Their feat is to have taken tennis to a level that I see very difficult for it to be. reach again. I feel blessed to have witnessed something like this, they have offered us the Golden Age of tennis and I have had a privileged seat to see it “, declares a Bhupathi who has no qualms about valuing all of them, but he declares himself incapable of choosing one. “I could never stay with one before others, but I think there are some things,” says the Indian before dissecting each one.

Roger Federer, faultless behavior and Rafael Nadal, humility for flag

“When you see the Swiss being so nice and kind to the fans, it is something that also happens in the dressing room. It is impossible to find a person on the circuit who does not have a good opinion of him, he always stops to chat with everyone, he is attentive and he has good words with everyone, no matter who you are. His involvement in the world of tennis has always been exceptional, showing a real interest in improving our world, “he says before talking about Nadal. “I have never met such a humble and realistic champion. He shows incredible respect and education, both on and off the track,” he says.

Novak Djokovic and the dichotomy between his numbers and popularity

“He seems to me to be the toughest and most complete mentally of the three, he is indomitable when it comes to managing the decisive moments of the matches. At a statistical level, he already dominates in almost everything that is most important, but he will always be the third in contention for It is something that must be difficult for him, and that is strange because he is a great person. However, I think he has always been perceived as a born fighter who broke the hegemony of Rafa and Roger, and has maintained throughout his career a love-hate relationship with fans, “he assures Mahesh Bhupathi.