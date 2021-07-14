Maguire reveals that his father was trampled in the Wembley “stampede”

07/14/2021 at 6:13 PM CEST

The English international Harry Maguire revealed on Wednesday that his father could have two broken ribs after being overwhelmed by the crowd that sneaked into Wembley Stadium in the final of the European Championship.

Alan Maguire, 56, was involved in the chaotic scenes that took place in the London stadium, which left him with “trouble breathing”, according to the central defender of the English team and Manchester United, one of the most prominent in the European tournament, despite the defeat in the final against Italy.

After being rammed, the footballer’s father was trampled by the “stampede” of people who forced his entry into the stadium without having seats, when he was going with the defense agent, Kenneth Shepherd, towards the designated area in a stands for the relatives of the English players.

“It was not a good experience, it left him touched. But he was lucky because in all the other games he has gone to (in the Eurocup) he carried my nephew or one of my daughters on his shoulders “Maguire told The Sun newspaper, and said that his two little girls did not go to the final on Sunday.

The images of these incidents, as well as the destruction and attacks perpetrated by English “hooligans”, have gone around the world, which has overshadowed the good role of the “Three Lions” in the European event.

“I have seen many videos and I have spoken with my father and my family. The ones who suffered the worst were my father and my agent. I hope we can learn from this and ensure it doesn’t happen again. “Maguire added.