Maguire goes back to training

06/10/2021 at 7:19 PM CEST

SF

One month after playing his last game, Harry maguire He returned to training yesterday. The Manchester United center-back has not played since injuring his ankle ligaments on May 9 and Gareth southgate has not been able to set a deadline for their return. Maguire He ran again last week and is unlikely to play in the opening match in which England take on Croatia.

The English central defender is not expected to return the same day of his debut, however in the English press it is speculated that he may play a group stage match. Either that of Scotland or that of the Czech Republic. In another vein, Southgate has also had to deal, in recent days, with the situation of Henderson, who has been injured since February but who, according to the coach, is prepared for the clash against the Croatian national team.

Boos for applause

The association ‘Kick It Out’ and the Association of soccer fans have started a campaign urging fans to “change the boos for applause” “We encourage you to think about how boos impact players,” said the CEO of Kick It Out, Tony burnett, in a campaign that & rdquor; wants to address discrimination in football & rdquor ;.

“Gareth southgate and the England players have made their position very clear: they kneel as a gesture against discrimination, in no way is it linked to any political organization & rdquor ;, he denied Burnett in the act of presentation of the campaign.