MagSafe cases for iPhone 12 get new colors

Summer is getting closer and Apple is preparing for the sunniest season of the year with new customization options for the iPhone 12. The Cupertino company has added three new MagSafe sleeve colors for all versions of your latest phone.

Owners of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max can now purchase the new accessories on Apple’s website. These are the classic silicone MagSafe sleeves, but now in colors “Cloud Blue”, “Sunflower and” Electric Orange “.

These MagSafe cases are in addition to those already presented in April after the “Spring Loaded” event, which were in “Capri Blue”, “Pistachio”, “Cantaloupe” and “Amethyst” colors. However, the company has not introduced straps for the Apple Watch with the new colors, so users will have to combine them with the existing ones.

How much do the new MagSafe iPhone cases cost?

Apple indicates that the new MagSafe cases for the iPhone 12, regardless of color, are offered at the same price. However, this varies by location. Details are given below by country.

USA: $ 49. Available for shipping from June 16 Spain: 55 euros. Available for shipping starting June 17 Mexico: 1,299 pesos. Available for shipping from June 24.

The cases, in addition to protecting your phone, are compatible with other accessories and support wireless charging up to 15W. Those from Cupertino ensure that their MagSafe cases offer a more comfortable wireless charging experience as their design improves alignment and efficiency.

MagSafe wallets, meanwhile, are slightly smaller than the iPhone. They are offered in different materials and colors. These can be very useful to carry cards, passports and other types of documentation without losing the sense of the aesthetics of the device.

Both cases and wallets use MagSafe technology to magnetically adhere to the back of the phone. Due to this, the only terminals compatible with this type of accessories are the iPhone 12, which have the necessary internal hardware.

