Magomed Magomedov vs. Raufeon Stots rescheduled for Bellator 264

An interesting Bellator 263 bantamweight bout was traded for next month’s undercard. Magomed Magomedov and Raufeon Stots will meet on August 13 in Connecticut.

The new date was announced by Magomedov in their social networks.

Warning

Magomedov will seek to extend its winning streak in Bellator. The Russian is on a five-win streak, three within the hexagon of Bellator. In his last fight, he subjected CJ Hamilton in Bellator 255. Magomed became known for being a former champion of ACB and be one of the two fighters to beat Petr Yan.

Stots It is one of the promises of the cock weights within Bellator MMA. Raufeon has won all four of his matches within Bellator. The fighter of Roufusport comes from beating Josh hill by unanimous decision in Bellator 258. A victory against Magomed it would be a great plus in his career.

Bellator 264 It will be held on August 13 at the Mohegan Sun Casino of Uncasville, Connecticut.

Advertisement