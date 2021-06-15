Magomed Magomedov vs. Raufeon Stots in plans for Bellator 263

A fight between the best roosters weights of Bellator MMA is close to being finalized in the edition 263. Magomed Magomedov would face Raufeon Stots.

The match was confirmed by MMA Junkie the afternoon of this Monday.

Notice

Magomedov will seek to extend its winning streak in Bellator. The Russian is on a five-win streak, three within the hexagon of Bellator. In his last fight, he subjected CJ Hamilton on Bellator 255. Magomed became known for being a former champion of ACB and be one of the two fighters to beat Petr Yan.

Stots It is one of the promises of the cock weights within Bellator MMA. Raufeon has won all four of his matches within Bellator. The fighter of Roufusport comes from beating Josh hill by unanimous decision in Bellator 258. A victory against Magomed it would be a great plus in his career.

Bellator 263 the next one will be held July 30 in a place to be defined.

Advertisement