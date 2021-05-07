Magomed Kurbanov defeated Liam Smith in an entertaining duel

Last Friday afternoon a good evening was played in Yekaterinburg with a world tie as a backdrop.

The main fight, the intermediate WBO super welterweight title and a possible contest for the world title as a prize (depending on what happens between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño), was disputed between the Russian Magomed Kurbanov (22-0, 13 KO) and the British former world champion Liam smith (29-3-1, 16 KO). It was an excellent fight, with exchanges during the twelve rounds and, for the audience present, enormous entertainment.

Both fighters demonstrated why they are so high up in a tough division like the super welterweight, going even higher and ending the fight in the center of the ring mercilessly exchanging crochets. 115-113, 115-113 and 117-112 were the judges’ scores, in our opinion too skewed towards the local athlete.

Previously, at welterweight, the Russian Eduard Skavynsky (14-0, 7 KO) defeated the tough Colombian by unanimous decision Joel Julio (39-6, 33 KO), whom he dropped in the fifth round; and, at super bantamweight, Evgeni Liashkov (8-2, 2 KO), who started as a favorite, was surprised by Mukhammad Shekhov (9-0-1, 3 KO), by split decision.