Magomed Kurbanov and Liam Smith brighten up Friday afternoon in Russia

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Yekaterinburg (Russia) hosts the best fight on Friday, the eve of the great duel between «Canelo» Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders. In it, the Russian fighter faces twelve rounds Magomed Kurbanov (21-0, 13 KO) and the British Liam smith (29-2-1, 16 KO), a well-balanced duel that, in principle, crowns an evening with other great proposals.

Kurbanov, 25, has spent his entire career in his native Russia, more specifically in the same city where this event is held. The native of the rugged area of ​​Dagestan has held intermediate titles from various agencies in his career, with increasingly difficult rivals even who comes to see him this afternoon. He does not lack punch or technique, being a fairly balanced boxer in his performance and to whom the pandemic did not complicate the shooting, since he appeared in the ring three times in 2020.

Smith, now 32 and a three-time world champion at this weight, has the advantage of experience and learning from his many battles. Apart from his two defeats against the aforementioned Canelo and Jaime Minguía, both with the World Cup at stake, he has Liam Williams on his resume on two occasions, Sam Eggington or Jason Welborn. His great handicap for this appointment is inactivity, since he has not entered the ring since December 2019, as we pointed out in this report.

The fight, in addition to a WBO international super welterweight title, marks a world elimination for the title that Brian Castaño will unify this summer against Jermell Charlo. Smith is number two and Kurbanov is number five on the aforementioned body’s lists, which sums up the importance of the fight. Both athletes gave the agreed weight on the scale without any problem.

As support, there are more than estimable fights. Two 10-round bouts will be the main endorsement of the one already analyzed: at welterweight, the local Eduard Skavynsky (13-0, 7 KO) the Colombian veteran is measured Joel Julio (39-5, 33 KO), the rival that Sergio García had approved for the last gala in Barcelona; and, at super bantamweight, the young Evgeni Liashkov (8-1, 2 KO) will calibrate his growth with the most seasoned Mukhammad Shekhov (8-0-1, 3 KO). There will be other eight and six round fights in the early part of the show.

We can follow the evening in Spain practically in full from 14:00 on Friday through FITE, in a pay per view at the affordable price of 6’60 euros at the exchange rate. It can be hired here.