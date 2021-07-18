Magomed Ankalaev vs Volkan Oezdemir added to UFC Fight Night on September 4

A light heavyweight match is the newest addition to the UFC Fight Night card on September 4. Magomed Ankalaev will face Volkan Oezdemir.

The match was confirmed by Igor Lazorin from TASS early Sunday morning.

Ankalaev it will seek to extend its grand phase within the octagon. After losing his debut, the Russian won his next six fights. In his last fight, he beat Nikita Krylov by unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 20. Magomed stands out for its strong exchanges, with 9 wins for KO / TKO.

Oezdemir, comes with the objective of finding victory again. The former light heavyweight belt challenger was knocked out by Jiri prochazka on UFC 251. Loss that ended a two-win streak. Before that fight, he beat Aleksandar Rakic by decision divided into UFC Busan.

It is expected that UFC Fight Night of September 5 is held in a place to be defined in London England.

