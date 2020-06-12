The rematch between Magomedov Ankalaev and Ion Cutelaba it already has a new date. The fight will be part of the UFC 252 undercard.

The match was revealed by MMA Fighting this Friday morning.

View this post on Instagram Ассаламуалейкум всем! Хочу сказать спасибо тем, кто рад моей победе, кто писал, звонил и переживал.Спасибо моим тренерам, @sukhrab_magomedov @il_capo_dei, спарринг партнерам, которые рядом со мной и помогают идти вперёд.Хочу сказать спасибо за оказанное внимание и поддержку Рамзану Ахматовичу @ za_kadyrova_95eng и Абузайду Висмурадову @ za.vismuradov_95 .К сожалению во время боя мне не дали возможность поставить жирную точку! Согласен, что остановили рано, но в этой остановке моей вины нет.Мы попали в топ 15 дивизиона и ждём новые вызовы! Всем ещё раз большое спасибо ☝🏻 @@@ I want to say thanks to everyone who is happy about my victory, who wrote, called and worried. Thanks to my coaches, @sukhrab_magomedov @il_capo_dei, sparring to the partners who are next to me and help me go forward. I want to say thanks for the attention and support to Ramzan Akhmatovich @ za_kadyrova_95eng and Abuzayd Vismuradov @ za.vismuradov_95. Unfortunately during the battle I was not given the opportunity to put an end to it! I agree that they stopped early, but this stop is not my fault. We got into the top 15 division and are waiting for new challenges! Everyone thanks again ☝🏻 # Ахмат # ankalaevufc ## спорт # бои # Dagestan # sport # krossfit # ufc # mma # мма # спаринги # big # usa # boxing # ahmat ## ankalaevmagomed # gorets # vertex # thepurposeoflife wrestling # dubai # UFC # Moscow # russia # A post shared by Magomed Ankalaev (@ankalaev_magomed) on Mar 3, 2020 at 11:36 am PST

The first fight ended in a controversial way, after the referee decided to stop the fight without waiting for the three-hit rule received without answer and with the rival still standing. Despite that, Kevin MacDonald He stopped the fight 38 seconds from its start.

The combat was scheduled to UFC 249 scheduled in NY, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented the fight from taking place.

CutelabaHe has been alternating between wins and losses in his last four fights. Before that defeat, I knocked out Khalil Rountree in UFC Copenhagen.

Ankalaev in addition to taking the victory in UFC Norfolk, you are in the best phase of your career. The Russian is on a four win streak. Before that victory, the knockout Dalcha Lungiambula in UFC Moscow.

UFC 249 It will be held on August 15 in a place to be defined.