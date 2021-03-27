Mago Equity is born, the first Spanish venture capital manager for sustainable SMEs

Related news

The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has authorized the constitution of Equity Wizard, the first venture capital manager focused on SMEs with projects that reduce environmental and social impact.

The manager will launch its first fund, Wizard Equity I FCRE, in April with a target size of between 30 and 50 million euros, a duration of eight years and an investment time of three, which will add between five and six Spanish companies with “strong growth potential” to its portfolio.

The profitability objective is between 1.5% and twice the amount of money disbursed, that is, a net internal rate of return (IRR) of 15%.

The investment strategy will consist of taking temporary shares in the capital of companies from different sectors, among which are energy, sustainable industry and the circular economy.

After making the investment, the fund will have an active participation in the company through the development of non-financial plans.

“We want to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable economy. The European challenge is to reconvert the current industrial ecosystem that is in danger, and the only way to maintain long-term competitiveness is through green investment and in sustainable industries”, has defended the partner of Mago Equity, Carlos Gómez-Múgica.

Gómez-Múgica added in a statement that “more and more investors are demanding that these criteria be taken into account for their investments,” which is marking “the beginning of a paradigm shift” in European industry.

Access to European funds

Mago Equity will seek to collaborate with its investees in accessing European recovery funds, linked to digitization and the energy transition.

Likewise, the manager has started the procedures to obtain the BCorp certification and has subscribed to the United Nations Global Compact. “Reach the seal BCorp and be part of United Nations Global Compact it is an example of our intention to promote a change in business decision-making “, consider Gómez-Múgica and José María Marco.