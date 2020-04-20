The Danish fondly remembers the teams he started with in Formula 1

Ensures that good times prevail over bad

Kevin Magnussen debuted in Formula 1 with McLaren in 2014. Despite the fact that the Dane only had one season as Woking starter, he assures that he would not mind returning, nor would Renault, with whom he also only spent a year.

Magnussen joined McLaren in 2014 as a replacement for Sergio Pérez, who left for Force India. The Danish shared a year with Jenson Button until Fernando Alonso replaced him in 2015. Despite being replaced by the two-time champion, Kevin assures that today he would not rule out returning to Woking if the opportunity presented itself.

“My previous story with those two teams doesn’t scare me. I am completely open to all possibilities. Although I had some difficult moments with Renault and McLaren, I have great respect for both teams, “Magnussen said in statements to the Danish newspaper BT.

“They sent me to the bench at McLaren and it was really tough, but it’s the team that gave me the opportunity to debut in Formula 1 and I’m still very grateful for that,” recalls Kevin.

The same is the opinion of Magnussen of Renault, a team he went to in 2016 after a year as a reserve for those of Woking. “Renault was the one who gave me another chance when they made me disappear from F1, so I don’t have enough words of thanks.

“For me the possibility of returning has not disappeared, nor do I think that for them it is possible for me to return. However, in both teams the leaders have changed,” he stresses.

“Fréderic Vasseur, who was my boss at Renault and was part of the tension that existed then, today is at Alfa Romeo. Fred and I had our friction, but today we greet each other effusively whenever we meet. Fortunately all Good things make you forget the controversies there were, “says Kevin to finish.

