Will Formula 1 come to the NBA drafts system … but vice versa? In other words, will the teams – at least the modest ones – auction their fliers to the highest bidder driver?

Can you imagine gathering all the applicants to enter F1, try 3 or 4 cars and then have dad or godfather bid for the option that seems most effective. A public auction like that of classic cars.

It’s a crazy idea, of course. Like the one recently launched by Cyril Abiteboul saying that perhaps the drivers should rotate every three or four Grand Prix so that everyone would ever have a competitive car and suffer a bad car. Abiteboul’s is not a new idea: Ecclestone and Mosley have already proposed it so that all drivers will drive each car at least once, from that over a decade ago. And there were even those who proposed the draw in each GP of the cars.

Returning to the auction. It seems ridiculous and unreal. But only apparently because discreetly it is already what happens in many cases. For there to be a party, someone must pay for it. Teams have two forms of income: the commercial rights that Liberty gives them, which in most cases represent only 30 or 40% of the income, while the rest must come from the sponsors. And if these are not enough, you have to find pilots who complete them.

The key is that without money there is no good car and without a good car there are no results. If a driver contributes what is necessary to build a more competitive car, the team wins.

Kevin Magnussen believes that F1 will be doomed to it in the coming years in a much broader and more obvious way than in recent years. One of the reasons, although not the citation, is that the sponsors are increasingly scarce and less ’generous’ and that the COVID-19 crisis will accentuate both facets, with few exceptions.

“Even if I wanted to continue in Haas, I may have to give up the seat to a paying driver. If I have to pay to run, I won’t be in F1. I can’t pay and I’m not going to start looking for money, I don’t want to,” Magnussen said.

In the past the risk was much higher. Because now those who are willing to bid to go up to an F1 before must have obtained the super license, which limits the possibilities quite a lot.

But one thing is clear to me: the de flyer auction ’will only end on the day that F1 teams can live on the income offered by the promoter. And we are very far from that figure. In F1 and in all other motor disciplines.

