Drivers like Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, George Russell or Romain Grosjean broadcast online races in which they compete with a simulator. However, Kevin Magnussen has not joined his fellow teammates’ plan and acknowledges that it is not something that particularly appeals to him.

The Danish pilot believes that they are not too reliable, especially if they are not what the equipment uses but simulators that are used at home. That is why he does not consider them a useful tool to train or to have a real approach to what it would be like to ride a circuit.

“I don’t think you can get much out of a simulator compared to driving on the track. There are many things you can compare, but I think there is still a big difference. They are very far from the simulators that the teams use. And even then, there is a great jump with what happens on the track, “he said in statements collected by the Danish newspaper BT.

The Haas driver has preferred to make very different plans until the 2020 Formula 1 season begins. He does not criticize those who compete with simulators, but simply explains that he has other concerns.

“When I have been in the Haas simulator for a couple of hours, I have had to go outside and get some fresh air. It has been interpreted that I cannot be bothered, but it is not like that. I just prefer fresh air and to compete properly”, he has expressed.

Despite not being friends with simulators for professional purposes. Magnussen has acknowledged that he has put himself at the controls of one of them for fun. However, he reiterates his apathy for them.

“My father has a simulator in the living room, so we have started running among ourselves and having fun with it, but for me it is still a computer game. And they have never made me particularly crazy,” he said to finish.

