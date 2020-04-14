Magnus Norman He is widely recognized by many as one of the best coaches in recent decades. The Swede has been branded as the mentor of the greatest sporting successes of the career of Robin Söderling and Stan Wawrinka. It seems that wherever he plays, Magnus turns it into gold. But not only does he have a distinguished career as a coach, since the Swede became number 2 in the world and finalist in Roland Garros until the continuous injuries in his hip forced him to hang the racket very prematurely. Norman sat down to talk to the Tennis With An Accent show (which I personally highly recommend going on and listening to) and opened up about his sports career, his wishes as a coach, and great anecdotes from his relationship with Robin and Stan. It has no waste:

Victory at Wimbledon in 97 vs Ivanisevic: “I was 21 years old at the time. The grass, whenever I played Wimbledon, was totally different from today. The ball did not bounce even half as high as it is now… it was practically impossible to play from the bottom of the court. There were exceptions, like Agassi, but it was very difficult. Even I played serve and volley because the ball did not bounce. That game was played for 3 days because of all the rain that fell, it was my best victory on grass because I have never had great results there. Goran’s serve was incredible. If he played today, I think he would adapt his game to the current grass and still be very, very dangerous. “

Changes in tennis throughout his career: “The change that I noticed the most with respect to my beginnings was the mobility of the players, they move much faster. They are just as strong, but have greater flexibility and move much closer to the line. Also, they play for much longer, their careers are longer. I think one of the keys to that is that players now make more money and can afford to have an entire team around them. Tennis has become more professional in every aspect of the game and that is why players compete so much longer today. ”

The highest tournament load at that time: “I think the game was much more physical and that is why we played more tournaments. Now there are more experts for each player and that translates into smarter planning for the year. If you play 25 or 26 weeks every year … if there’s one thing I regret in my career it’s playing, maybe, too much. I should have been more selective and looking more to the long term. It is one of the things that I learned and that I try to apply with the players that I coach now, you need to have a long preseason and several breaks throughout the season. That’s my advice, something I learned from sticks.

I also think that something that influenced enormously is that in my generation, people like Kuerten, Albert Costa, Moyà… We begin to adopt a more open position to hit (open stance), with a greater load on the rotation of the hips. We were not prepared for it, I accused him especially on my left hip. Nothing had been sought on the subject, no information on hip injuries in tennis. That has changed and after this time the players are more prepared, the technology is much more advanced than when I was in the elite. “

Withdrawal and transition to becoming a coach: “After coming back from my injury I reached the three-quarter final and I retired in all three. It is hard to see the 70, 80 of the world, travel to each tournament without enjoying what you do. Instead of being mentally depressed, I decided it was over. I signed up for a career in Marketing and Economics at a private university in Stockholm and I became a company manager. Later, with the tennis bug back, I started training many young and old kids in Stockholm. There I learned how to transmit my message, how to communicate what I wanted: I had to be very specific when explaining an exercise. That was a great learning for me, because the communication It is one of the key aspects when it comes to being a coach: how and when to say things, when you should take a step back and stay quieter, how to explain something in a deeper way ”.

I work with Söderling: “Robin contacted me when training Thomas (Johansson). She had started working with him more regularly, but two months later she was injured and agreed that Söderling had broken up with her former coach, Peter Carlsson. Thomas’s career came to an end and I was permanently working with Robin. We had great results together, I had had a great coach before. Carlsson had done all the hard work in his transition years, especially in the physical area where he already had a very good base. Probably the biggest improvement with me was your mentality, I got him to focus on the most important moments of each game and to give his best level in the important games (when I started working with him, he had never reached the second week of a Grand Slam). He made the Roland Garros final twice, it was a very positive couple of years.

After losing against Nadal in Rome, in 2009 (0-6, 1-6) I remember that I stayed talking to him at night in the gym. I thought that the scoreboard did not reflect the level of the match. We stayed there for several hours, reflecting. After two weeks, there they are both again, Robin faces Nadal in Roland Garros and finally beat him. It was all a matter of trust, regaining the mental aspect. Still, I think that the turning point in Söderling’s career, for me, it was the victory against David Ferrer on Track 1, just before beating Rafa. Then he also defeated Davydenko, which also had a lot of merit because he couldn’t be satisfied just beating Nadal, it was one of Robin’s best games when we were together. ”

I work with Wawrinka and improvements to his game: “It’s curious. After being with Robin my wife wanted to have children, so I had to stay home (laughs). Stan’s agent called me and tried to convince me to work a couple of weeks with him. After saying no several times, in the end I relented. I spent a week of preseason in Switzerland with him and I really enjoyed working with him. Stan has a personality very different from Robin’s and we fit in from minute 1. The following week Estoril won and the second week reached her first Masters final in Madrid. You could tell that he trusted my advice, you could say that it was a positive start and that I was a bit lucky. When Stan has confidence in himself, has had good preparation and is shot, he is a threat to everyone. His backhand is one of the best shots on the circuit. However, we have tried to base your game primarily on your servicewhich I think is quite undervalued. Get strength easily, you can place it very well and also has a great second serve. Also the right, there is a lot of talk about the backhand but with his right we made it more solid. The setback was always there, it is in their DNA, the improvements came on the serve and on the right. “

An emotional moment at the Us Open 2016: “Before the end of the tournament we came from doing a very good American hard court tour. I was very proud of what Stan had done and I started telling him. Between nerves and excitement, before the game, he began to cry. That situation caused me to start crying too. We were both there for two minutes, very excited until the referee called us to play the game. We both take our emotions out, I will never forget that moment. “

Why he has spent so many years as a coach: “I felt that I was not entirely satisfied with my playing career. Yes, I was number 2 in the world, but I still wanted to prove myself more. Today I still have that kind of internal fire, that’s what connects my playing career with my current coaching career. One moment that meant a lot to me was Stan’s title on Roland Garros 2015. Guga was there, giving him the trophy, in the same place where he had won me in 2011. It was a very exciting moment, I closed the circle ”.

Immediate future with Stan: “I think he will still have a couple of great results in his career yet. This 2020 had started very well, ongoing to get them but the season stopped. Now it is more difficult to win Grand Slams, yes, there are good young players pressing. The most important thing nowadays is that he maintain his physical shape, I know he is working from home with a couple of programs that Pierre (Paganini) has put in, so I have complete confidence in him. ”

