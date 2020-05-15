From Gerson ‘Canhotinha de Ouro’ to Renato Gaúcho, through Paulo Vinícius Coelho and Alex Escobar, the actor, comedian and also influencer of the Brazil Cup, Magno Navarro drew the public’s attention for his imitations of the sport’s personalities. He was the guest on the ‘De casa com L!’ this Thursday and talked about his career, projects and the relationship with football.

On the path to success with imitations of sports personalities in the profile of the Copa do Brasil, the comedian had experiences in the theater with a children’s play and ventured into the stand-up. But it was going to the radio that Magno Navarro’s life began to change and the relationship with football emerged.

– It’s still pretty crazy to deal with. It was all natural. In 2013, I started in the theater and decided that I wanted to live in art. I did everything from the comic, I was always very funny. I did children’s theater. In 2015, I started to show myself and started doing stand-up – said Magno, who remembered when he started his relationship with football.

– It was on the radio that I started to find the football audience. Last year, the other working radio station sent me away. Then when I came back from a trip, I did a job at Fluminense. They asked to imitate Alex Escobar presenting Thiago Neves and Diego Souza, and that was when I approached the people from the Copa do Brasil, who was interested in making new content for the profiles, in pre-game and post-game. It worked very well – he remembered.

In addition to being an actor and influencer, Magno Navarro has a degree in journalism. He even worked in the area as an intern, but confesses that he was discouraged from pursuing the profession during the course. Even though he graduated, he prefers to continue living on art.

– I went to college in journalism and even worked in the stadium area. I did a lot of random things in my life until I was really a guy who communicates through art. In the middle of college, I had become discouraged and found out that at some point I would follow the artistic field. I graduated and it helps me today, but I want to continue establishing myself as a guy who works with art and humor – he said.

Magno Navarro also had TV experience. He has participated in “Tudo Pela Audiência” (2015), “Multishow Humor Award” (2016) and “Fábrica de Talentos” (2018), both programs of Multishow, in addition to the paintings “Quem Chega Lá” by Domingão do Faustão ( 2017) and “The Fake Brasil” (2019), by Marcelo Adnet, where he was a finalist. Adnet, in fact, is its biggest reference.

– I’m a number 1 Adnet fan. When I met 15 minutes, from the old MTV. When I got in touch with MTV, I fell in love at work and in person. He is a complete artist. I really like Fábio Porchat and Rafinha Bastos. There is Paulinho Serra who also raised the Rio de Janeiro comedy – he said.

Imitations

One of the main imitations of the comedian is the ex-player three-time world champion Gerson, the ‘Canhotinha de Ouro’. The idol of Fluminense and Botafogo is known mainly for his critical comments, but also for his charisma within the criticism itself.

With the suspension of championships during the coronavirus pandemic, the comedian needed to innovate. With the BBB 20 rising and the football audience’s interaction with the program, Magno Navarro created a weekly chart using the imitation of ‘Canhotinha de Ouro’ to analyze the program.

– I’m a big fan of Canhotinha (Gerson). The imitation was a huge success. I thought of doing the same format of the game analysis by analyzing the BBB and it became a fixed picture of my networks. The folks went crazy when the program ended. But Gerson is coming back. Since there is no football, let’s comment on something else – he revealed.

Despite the success with the imitations of Paulo Vinícius Coelho, Alex Escobar, Gerson, Renato Gaúcho, Abel Braga, among others, one “critic” in particular left Magno upset. The comedian made an imitation of the narrator Milton Leite, but received a “weak” answer.

– There was a follower who marked Milton Leite and asked what he thought. He just put it like this: “Weak”. At the time we get upset, but it is part, then it passes … – said Magno, who stressed that he always tries to improve imitations.

– There is an imitation that I don’t think is good, but that people love, which is Pet. Overall, I’m 50/50. In other words, I have to please myself and the public. So, if people are enjoying it, I’ll do it – he explained.

Passion for Fluminense

Fan of Fluminense, Magno Navarro recently lived the experience of talking with one of the idols of the club. Defender Thiago Silva, currently at Paris Saint-Germain, was invited to participate in a live on the official profile of the Copa do Brasil and Magno was responsible for conducting the chat with the former tricolor, champion of the national competition in 2007 .

– There was a lot of sentimental stuff. I was speaking in an institutional way due to the profile of the Copa do Brasil, but the fan’s heart was remembering the details, entering the stadium with a flag … Life took him several times to tell me about the campaign (about the Fluminense Cup title) 2007). It was one of the most important moments of my life. He could be remembered as the most striking guy of the 2000s of Fluminense, after all that Fred did – he said.

