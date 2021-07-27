Magnetism against cancer? | Science and Technology News (Amazings® / NCYT®)

Researchers at the Neurological Institute of the Houston Methodist Hospital network of health centers in the United States reduced the size of a deadly brain tumor (a glioblastoma) by more than a third using a helmet that generated a non-invasive oscillating magnetic field that the patient wore it on his head while the therapy was administered in his own home.

The 53-year-old patient died from an injury unrelated to the case one month after starting treatment, but during that short period of time 31% of the tumor mass disappeared. The autopsy of his brain confirmed the rapid effect of the treatment.

The research has been carried out by David S. Baskin, Martyn A. Sharpe, Lisa Nguyen and Santosh A. Helekar, all from the aforementioned institute.

Glioblastoma is the deadliest of the brain cancers in adults, almost always fatal, with a life expectancy of between a few months and two years.

When the patient’s glioblastoma reappeared in August 2019, Baskin and his team, already working on the treatment with oscillating magnetic fields in mouse models, received clearance from the FDA (the US government food and drug agency) for use in this patient the experimental magnetic treatment, as there were no more options to try to save him.

The treatment that was administered consisted of the intermittent application of an oscillating magnetic field generated by rotating permanent magnets with a specific frequency profile and time pattern. It was first administered for two hours under supervision in a clinic, and subsequent treatments were carried out in his home with the help of the patient’s wife, with increasing treatment times up to a maximum of six hours a day.

The helmet used in the experimental oncomagnetic treatment. (Photo: Houston Methodist)

During the patient’s five weeks of treatment, magnetic therapy was well tolerated, and tumor mass and volume were reduced by almost a third. Apparently, this reduction was related to the dosage of the treatment.

The results of the study have been published in the academic journal Frontiers in Oncology, under the title “Case Report: End-Stage Recurrent Glioblastoma Treated With a New Noninvasive Non-Contact Oncomagnetic Device.”

Research will continue to validate whether the treatment is truly effective. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)