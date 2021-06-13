Magnetic tables, the latest in tables for teleworking and gaming | Technology

If your office or gaming table is a mess of cables and peripherals, the new metal tables that are becoming fashionable, give you a hand.

If you take a look at the table where you use the PC right now, it does not matter if it is a laptop or a desktop model to work, or a gaming cave, surely it is full of cords hanging, floor mats sticking out, peripherals such as gamepads or mice, and other elements. Come on, it’s completely messed up …

The metal tables They are not a novelty, but lately some manufacturers have given them priority again, because they are quite practical in these times of teleworking and a lot of gaming.

A good example is the SecretLab Magnus Metal Desk magnetic table, which includes some very cool ideas for keep our desk tidy and improve the use of the PC. Take a look at the video to understand it:

As we see, it is about a 100% metal tableFrom the base to the legs, the first thing it brings is durability.

But being metallic it is also magnetic, and that provides some benefits. The most interesting is the possibility of placing magnetic clips both on the table itself and on the legs, to keep them together and in a certain position.

The monitor cables and other peripherals are hidden under a cover that is on the top of the table, and with the magnetic clips they are perfectly placed, so that they do not disturb or the connectors fall to the ground, as you can see in this Photo:

And of course, the led lights, to give it that gaming touch, although in the video we can also see the serious version, for teleworking.

There are also handles, pendants to place the headphones, and a spectacular magnetic mouse mat that covers the entire table, and that being magnetic it never slides, not even if you are moving the mouse frantically in a game of Valorant or Overwatch.

Is magnetic table SecretLab Magnus Metal Desk sold on its website with shipping from the European Union, and prices from 399 euros.