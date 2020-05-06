Chinese scientists have shown that cube-shaped nanoparticles can bind to the mitochondria of cancer cells to destroy them with the help of magnetic fields. A researcher from the Polytechnic University of Madrid participates in this in vitro study.

Research and development of technology based on the use of nanoparticles in the biomedical field has been booming in recent years due to its wide range of potential applications, from medical imaging to tumor removal.

To get rid of these cancerous tissues, a first approach is to raise the temperature (hypothermia) to kill the malignant cells.

This effect can be achieved with magnetic nanoparticles and variable frequency, high frequency magnetic fields.

But the possibility of using magnetic nanoparticles and variable magnetic fields of low frequencies to generate the forces acting on the tiny particles is also being studied.

This approach has been explored by leading Chinese scientists since the Tongji University (Shanghai) in a new study, now published in the Small magazine and in which the researcher Gustavo Plaza del Biomedical Technology Center from the Polytechnic University of Madrid.

The team has managed to demonstrate in vitro that it is possible to use nanoparticles to bind to the mitochondria of cancer cells and destroy them thanks to the forces induced by a magnetic field.

Images of (a) nanoparticles internalized in cancer cells after incubation for 24 h, and (b) aggregates of nanoparticles after subsequently applying a low-magnitude magnetic field (Credit: Y. Sheng, C. Wu, Y. Cheng, GR Plaza).

Cancer begins with the transformation of a single cell, which can originate from external agents and inherited genetic factors.

The cancers that cause the highest annual number of deaths are those of the lung, liver, stomach, colon and breast.

Zinc, iron and oxygen nanoparticles

The nonometric particles are cube-shaped, about 20 nanometers on a side, and are made of zinc, iron and oxygen atoms that make them respond to certain magnetic fields.

Also, when one is applied, the cubic particles tend to aggregate, and if the magnetic field rotates over time, they do too. This effect is what allows the permeabilization and damage of the mitochondrial membranes, triggering the process of apoptosis or cell death.

Furthermore, the surface of the nanocubes is covered with the chemical group triphenylphosphonium, which favors their binding to the mitochondria when they enter the cell interior, as it has been observed in the cultures of cancer cells.

“We have identified the successive stages that allow the passage of nanoparticles from the extracellular medium to the surface of the mitochondria”Plaza explained.

Finally, the researcher added that it is «u“A significant step in the development of technology that allows us to combine magnetic nanoparticles and low-frequency rotating fields for efficient tumor destruction.”

With information from SINC.

