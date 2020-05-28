The search for innovative solutions to face the current and post-pandemic difficulties has made companies and consultancies also reinvent themselves to serve their customers. This is the proposal of two specialized consultants recognized in their areas of expertise, who have joined together to offer a free consultancy proposal.

On the one hand is Magna Consulting, a consultancy specializing in digital marketing and focused on improving the user journey experience and improving all types of customer interactions with brands. On the other, Strata RP, a communications consultancy, specializing in image, brand, reputation, public relations and crisis management.

The objective of the partnership is to offer customers a complete package of services, covering e-commerce and traditional services, moving a lot from Traditional Marketing to Digital, also focusing on corporate business communication and its relationship on and offline with the most diverse stakeholders.

Together, the companies offer freemium services, with the idea of ​​diagnosing the client’s main pains and making the necessary recommendations. The work takes place for 60 days free of charge. After this period, the customer will have the freedom to hire the services indicated from the diagnostics of the free consultancy.

In parallel to this, Magna Consulting and Strata RP continue, individually, their digital marketing and public relations businesses, respectively, serving their current customers and prospecting in the market.

Entrepreneurs wishing to participate in the program must register on the page (https://bit.ly/formmagna) and within 3 days they will receive a return with the schedule of the first meeting via video conference.

About Magna Consulting

Acting in a strong gap in the market, CRM, Magna Consulting was born in 2019. A consultancy focused on improving the user and consumer journey experience and improving all types of customer interactions with brands.

Magna has three partners, all from the Digital Marketing area, with complementary professional backgrounds, working in dozens of successful cases using the most advanced CRM, e-commerce and digital marketing techniques. The quality of the service provided to the customer is Magna’s main promise, attested by its satisfaction and the results obtained and measured.

We work with agile project methodology to serve the market, using cutting-edge software and partners from similar areas of traditional marketing and technology, in order to reconcile your user’s journey in the best possible experience with your brand.

About Strata RP

Communication consultancy founded in 2018 with a focus on Image, Brand and Reputation Management, Public Relations and Crisis Management.

We place ourselves as a partner of the companies, guaranteeing the involvement of the partners in the planning, supervision and execution of the projects and giving seniority to the whole process.

Strata RP’s first and main contact is with the company’s manager. Thus, we know your needs and ideas, often embedded due to lack of interlocutor. With this, we add intelligence to the client’s corporate communication process through short, medium and long term planning and strategies, incorporating the ideal partners for each project to the team.

Website: https://bit.ly/formmagna

