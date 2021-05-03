Magistrate notifies Félix Verdejo that he could receive the death penalty for the murder of Keishla Rodríguez



Felix Verdejo Sánchez.

The boxer Puerto Rican Felix Verdejo Sanchez He was notified that he could receive the death penalty during the initial hearing that began this Monday at 10:30 a.m. (Puerto Rico local time). Federal Magistrate Camille L. Vélez Rive formally read the charges to her in a virtual session for the alleged murder of her friend and lover Keishla Rodríguez who was pregnant.

Velez Rive indicated to Verdejo which, as the case qualifies for pain from death, Lawyer Laura Maldonado was assigned who has experience in these cases.

The federal magistrate ordered that Felix Verdejo remain imprisoned and without bail because the preliminary hearing and the bail will not be given this Monday. which means that it is not yet known whether or not he will plead guilty or if he will be released under certain restrictions.

According to local media, Felix Verdejo He appeared already dressed in the typical brown prison clothes of the prisoners before the authorities and he was seen sitting with a telephone in hand to listen to the hearing, which was translated for him.

In the session Laura Maldonado Y Joseph Irizarry were introduced as Verdejo’s attorneys while Jonathan Gottfried represented the federal prosecutor’s office.

Verdejo turned himself in in the federal court of Herd King, on Saint Juan after the FBI charged him with armed robbery of a car that led to the death of Keishla Rodriguez and of a kidnapping that resulted in the death of a person (Rodríguez), in addition to the intentional killing of an unborn as Rodríguez was one month pregnant.

The federal prosecutor’s office indicates that this may involve the “maximum possible” death penalty.

The forensic authorities of port rich identified the lifeless body of the woman, which was thrown into a lagoon near San Juan, as that of the Puerto Rican boxer’s lover, who was questioned on Friday by the police, and who led numerous people to demonstrate on the bridge from which was released.

Since last Thursday, Puerto Rican authorities have been investigating the disappearance of Rodríguez, 27, who, according to his family, had a relationship with Verdejo and who would have a month of pregnancy.

