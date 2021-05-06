Magician Jokic, soldier Campazzo – AS.com

A clear sign that a long night awaits you: in 28 seconds of the game, the Knicks had been whistled in Denver by three personals and a technique from their coach, a Tom Thibodeau who has his team 37-29, fourth in the East in a rare season forgivable blotches like this: 113-97 in the Rockies, in a game in which they paid for the broken dishes of the Lakers’ skid on the track of some Nuggets who, at 44-22, put their mark 10-2 in the last twelve games (without Jamal Murray: impressive) and tie again to the Clippers in a particular duel to see who is third and who fourth in the West.

The scoreboard does not explain the terrifying superiority that was seen on the court: it was 34-12 after a quarter, 50-22 in 16 minutes. There was no more game. But is that in that 34-12 in the opening set, a massacre, Nikola Jokic scored 24 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and he did four mates, more or less what he normally adds in a month. Yes: with an 8/9 in shots, the future MVP (without discussion already) piled up in the first 12 minutes 24 points and he beat the Knicks, by himself, 24-12. Tremendous. Only the low intensity of the match afterwards prevented him from signing a monstrous statistical line. Finally, he signed 32 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists. The best player of this season.

The Knicks couldn’t find a way to hold on to the game, as they do almost every night. With Julius Randle under control (14 + 8 + 5), Derrick Rose (14 points) and Quickley (18) scored again from the second unit. But nothing was especially relevant in a beating in which a player they traded a little over a month ago, Austin Rivers, finished with 25 points, 6/9 in triples and 11 in the fourth quarter, enjoying against his ex before assuring that reaching the Nuggets has changed his life at this point in his career, due to the collective chemistry and generosity that has been found in his new locker room. The Knicks sent him on March 25 to the Thunder, where he was released. On April 20, he signed a ten-day contract with the Nuggets, who were in need at the point guard after Murray’s serious injury. Then he expanded the link for this entire season.

Rivers is important because the Nuggets’ terrible luck with injuries has been primed with backcourt positions: without Murray for the entire course, also without Morris, Barton and now PJ Dozier, with a very ugly muscle injury. There is little left standing, and there appears Rivers … and is gigantic Facundo Campazzo, from emergency starter to important player. The Argentine signed one of his best games in the NBA: more than 33 minutes, 16 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals, 5/12 in shots and a single loss. He has two games in a row with 5 steals, something that no one did with the Nuggets jersey since the remembered Fat Lever in 1989. Almost nothing. On an excellent level, Campazzo forms like small in a quintet, by force they hang, gigantic in the rest of positions: Michael Porter Jr, Aaron Gordon, Paul Millsap and the Sun King, Nikola Jokic.

After the beating of the Knicks, Michael Malone insisted that they value the toughness, competitiveness and intelligence of Campazzo to the maximum, despite the sanmbenito of too small a player: “You don’t have to judge a book by its appearance before reading it. And Facundo Campazzo is the living example of that ”. Everyone who saw him play in Spain or with the Argentine team was clear about it. In Colorado they no longer doubt. His big opportunity has arrived, due to a plague of injuries on his team, and he is making the most of it. What he has always done, throughout his career, whatever those who continue to bet against him say.