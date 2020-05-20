The Chinese company specified that they are producers aimed at students and young professionals

This Tuesday Honor launched a new line of products aimed at global youth; Includes a laptop, tablet, TV, and wireless headphones.

Among the devices presented, the MagicBook stands out, a laptop designed for young professionals and students seeking high performance at a low cost.

This computer received 5 stars by Experts Review for being the “perfect” computer for students.

The MagicBook Pro, at 16.1 inches, it features a slim 4.9-millimeter bezel monitor that gives the user an improved display.

It features a 10th generation Intel Core i7-10510U processor and NVIDIA® GeForce® MX350 graphics card “that enables you to deliver a smooth and stable experience.” It will be available in Russia from 2020.

The Honor ViewPad6 It has a 2K FullView screen that reproduces quality images. It also has the Kirin 985 5G processor and WiFi 6+ connectivity.

It also supports Magic.Pencill honor. It will be on sale from June 2020.

Honor Vision X1 It is a high-performance smart display “that provides stunning realism complemented by fantastic audio quality.”

It has an intelligent assistant and can be controlled from other devices in the company. It is available in 55 and 65 inches.

Embracing all the possibilities in the era of 5G and AI, HONOR aims to create a new smart world for youth by developing an ecosystem of intelligent life and an inspiring youth culture, said George Zhao, president of Honor.

Releases this Tuesday also include the TWS Earbuds X1, wireless headphones, a smart vacuum, an audio multiplier and a humidifier, which will be available starting in June.

With information from Honor